Banking Crisis, Sanctions Could Affect Oil Market Dynamics - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The demand from India and China, as well as the consequences of the banking crisis and sanctions against Russia, may affect the dynamics of the oil market until the end of this year, Yury Sentyurin, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik.

"In the conditions of man-made turbulence, it is expected that market dynamics in the short term - until the end of 2023 - will be affected by such factors as the growth rate of demand from the largest consumers (China and India), a possible consumption decrease due to the consequences of financial and banking crises and 'the discipline of observing anti-Russian restrictions,'" Sentyurin said.

