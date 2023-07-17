Open Menu

Banking Mohtasib Disignate Calls On Finance And Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 10:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Banking Mohtasib/Ombudsman (Designate), Sirajuddin Aziz called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here Monday.

The minister greeted the guest and extended his best wishes to him, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry.

Senator Ishaq Dar further expressed confidence in his experience that would bring more transparency in the banking sector as well as efficient and just settlement of the complaints and grievances of the customers.

More Stories From Business