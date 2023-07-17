Banking Mohtasib disignate calls on Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar

Banking Mohtasib/Ombudsman (Designate), Sirajuddin Aziz called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Banking Mohtasib/Ombudsman (Designate), Sirajuddin Aziz called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here Monday.

The minister greeted the guest and extended his best wishes to him, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry.

Senator Ishaq Dar further expressed confidence in his experience that would bring more transparency in the banking sector as well as efficient and just settlement of the complaints and grievances of the customers.