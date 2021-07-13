Banking Mohtasib disposes off 14910 complaints in 6 months

The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has provided monetary relief amounting to Rs 305.5 million to the banking customers by disposing of 14,910 complaints during January to June 2021

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has provided monetary relief amounting to Rs 305.5 million to the banking customers by disposing of 14,910 complaints during January to June 2021.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, in the first half of the current Calendar year 2021 about 99% (14,755) complaints were resolved amicably while only 1% (155) complaints required resolution through formal Orders.

Nearly 20,220 new complaints, including 13,027 from Prime Minister's Portal, were received from January 1 to June, 30, 2021, the statement said adding that 81% increase in the number of complaints lodged with the Banking Mohtasib against commercial banks was recorded during the first half of the current year as compared to corresponding period of the previous year when 11,174 complaints were filed.

During the first half of calendar year 2020, the Banking Mohtasib Office had provided monetary relief amounting to Rs 318.6 million to the banking customers by disposing of 11,251 complaints. More complaints were disposed of than received was due to the fact that some complaints were carried forward from the year, 2019.

With a view to protect banking customers from any fraud and forgeries, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan continuously reminded them not to disclose their personal and financial information to any person.