Banking Mohtasib Provides Rs 972.33 Million Relief To Banking Customers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Banking Mohtasib provides Rs 972.33 million relief to banking customers

The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan provided monetary relief of an amount of Rs 972.33 million to the banking customers by disposing 18,431 complaints during the first nine months of the current calendar year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan provided monetary relief of an amount of Rs 972.33 million to the banking customers by disposing 18,431 complaints during the first nine months of the current calendar year.

From 1st January to 30th September, the Mohtasib received 21,852 complaints, including 5,810 from Prime Minister’s Portal.

With a view to protecting the people from fraudulent activities which are rampant now a days, Mohtasib, Sirajuddin Aziz emphasized upon the banking customers not to disclose their personal and financial credentials to any third person.

On receipt of suspicious calls, they should immediately approach the nearest branch of their bank or contact the helpline of the bank, he added.

