Banking Regulators 'Extremely Active,' Must Do Their Job - UN Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 11:26 PM

The banking regulators must do their job amid the current banking crisis and it appears they are "extremely active," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The banking regulators must do their job amid the current banking crisis and it appears they are "extremely active," United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"Banking regulators need to do their job and from what I see, everybody is extremely active," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

However, the United Nations cannot predict how the situation with failing banks will end and what impact it will have on the sustainable development goals, Dujarric added.

The spokesperson made the comments after two major banks failed in the United States and at least one in Europe, prompting concerns about a potential run on the banks by depositors that may collapse the banking system.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden sought to assure Americans that their bank deposits were safe, promising to strengthen banking regulations and do whatever is needed to avert further collapse of the banking sector.

US media has reported that banking regulators and the banks have been working to contain the crisis.

