Banking sector boosts KSE-100 up by 613.54 points

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ):The banking sector caused a bullish trend in Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE)-100 as KSE-100 closed at 37607.62 points as compared to 38221.16 points on the previous working day with positive change of 613.54 points (1.63%).

Head of Equity InternMarket Securities, Raza Jafffari told APP the results of Habib Bank led the rally of banking sector in the stock market. "The investors were expecting Rs.5 Earning Per Share (EPS) but the Habib Bank announced EPS of Rs.7.5 for the second quarter", he said.

He further said the exemption of 5% sales tax on tractors by the government also helped to cause the bullish trend in the market as the Millat tractors also recorded a maximum increase during the day.

According to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSE), total volume of shares traded was 183,913,641, while value of shares traded during day stood at 9,921,509,516.

As many as 376 companies transacted shares in stock market, out of total 232 recorded gains and 129 sustained losses, whereas share price of 15 companies remained unchanged during the day.

Top ten companies traded were PAEL with volume of 28,921,000 shares, TRG with 19,999,500, PRL 18,450,500, MLCF 12,358,000, FFL 9,030,000, HASCOL 8,523,000 and FBBL 8,493,500.

Millat tractors registered a maximum increase of 51.14 per share, closing at 857.93 while Island Textile recorded a maximum decrease of 85.00 per share, closing at 1100.