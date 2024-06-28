Banking sector to observe Bank Holiday on Monday

The State Bank of Pakistan and all the banks will observe Bank Holiday on Monday, July 01, 2024 and to remain closed for public dealing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan and all the banks will observe Bank Holiday on Monday, July 01, 2024 and to remain closed for public dealing.

According to a statement issued here, all banks, Development Finance Institutions and Micro Finance Banks shall also remain closed for public dealing on the mentioned date, it said, adding however, employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend the office as usual.