Banking Sector To Observe Bank Holiday On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 11:15 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan and all the banks will observe Bank Holiday on Monday, July 01, 2024 and to remain closed for public dealing

The State Bank of Pakistan and all the banks will observe Bank Holiday on Monday, July 01, 2024 and to remain closed for public dealing.

According to a statement issued here, all banks, Development Finance Institutions and Micro Finance Banks shall also remain closed for public dealing on the mentioned date, it said, adding however, employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs will attend the office as usual.

