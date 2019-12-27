Banking till 2100 hrs on Dec 31st : State Bank of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ):Authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) will observe extended banking hours up to 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

This decision has been taken by State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate the collection of Government receipts/duties/taxes, said a SBP statement on Friday.

Accordingly, NBP branches will settle their transactions with respective SBP-BSC field offices on the same day (December 31). For this purpose, a special clearing has been arranged at 7:00 P.M. by the NIFT.

All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on December 31, 2019 (Tuesday) till the time mentioned above as it is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions.