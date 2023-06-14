UrduPoint.com

Banking, Trade Routes, Removing Policy Barriers Can Increase Direct Trade: Alashabi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Banking, trade routes, removing policy barriers can increase direct trade: Alashabi

Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen, Muhammad Motahar Alashabi on Wednesday emphasized the need to bolster the trade volume and value between Pakistan and Yemen while simultaneously enhancing their trading capacities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen, Muhammad Motahar Alashabi on Wednesday emphasized the need to bolster the trade volume and value between Pakistan and Yemen while simultaneously enhancing their trading capacities.

During his visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) here, he was of the view that banking channel, trade routes and removing policy barriers could increase the direct bilateral trade between Yemen and Pakistan.

Alashabi also commended the city of Lahore for its stature as a bustling metropolis and a thriving market. Recognizing Pakistan as a significant market, he acknowledged the existing direct and indirect trade channels that Yemen maintained via Jeddah, Muscat, and Dubai. He also spoke about the impact of conflict in Yemen over the years, and exuded hope in overcoming these challenges and restoring stability.

Yemen Ambassador underlined the shared values between Yemen and Pakistan and revealed his personal affinity for the country, having resided in Pakistan for over a decade and ensuring his children received their education from esteemed Pakistani institutions. Alashabi passionately stated, "My heart lies within Pakistan." The ambassador emphasized the pivotal role of the business community as the primary catalyst for economic growth, while the government served as a facilitator. He stressed the dire need to strengthen the Yemen-Pakistani relationship, improving mutual interests and fostering closer business ties.

In his welcome address, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Pakistan and Yemen being fellow member states of OIC enjoyed cordial relations and both the countries had historical, cultural and political relations as well, while religious bond had made their relationship much strong.

He said that according to the State Bank of Pakistan data, Pakistan's total exports to Yemen were around USD 76 million in 2021-22 that dipped to around USD 38 million in the first ten months of current financial year 2022-23, adding that imports from Yemen reduced from USD 8 million in 2021-22 to below USD one million in the same period of current financial year. This essentially means that the trade volume had reduced from USD 84 million in 2021-22 to less than USD 40 million. "You will agree with me that these trade figures do not reflect the actual potential at all," he remarked.

Kashif Anwar said that considering the size of global trade of Yemen that was around USD 9.23 billion (exports USD 1.43 billion and imports USD 7.8 billion), 'we need to make some concentrated efforts to enhance the present level of bilateral trade. He mentioned that Pakistan mainly exported rice, tobacco, footwear, sugar & confectionery and cement etc. to Yemen and imported from Yemen the waste of iron and steel.

Pakistan had huge potential of exporting various items to Yemen which were being imported from other countries. For example, Yemen's imports of articles of apparel were USD 240 million, woven fabrics USD 203 million, meat USD 179 million, corn USD 168 million, footwear USD 157 million, furniture USD 104 million, sugar USD 146 million and pharmaceutical USD 173 million etc. Pakistan could certainly enhance its exports to Yemen in these sectors.

He said that Yemen also had untapped potential in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas exploration. Pakistan, being an energy-importing country, could explore opportunities for energy cooperation including the import of oil and gas from Yemen.

LCCI President said that Pakistan had a skilled labour force in various sectors such as education, healthcare, engineering, and information technology, and Yemen could benefit from Pakistani expertise in human resources, particularly in areas where Yemen faced a shortage of skilled professionals.

He said that Pakistan and Yemen needed to improve their commercial and economic relations to promote bilateral trade and investment by taking advantage of the business opportunities in both countries.

He said that business communities of Pakistan and Yemen had to play a vital role for promotion of bilateral trade. Mutual interaction at wider scale was needed to achieve the ultimate objectives. "Your good office can do a lot in this connection," he maintained.

LCCI President stressed the significance of exchanging delegations, particularly in the realm of tourism. By showcasing the tremendous potential of the two countries, tourism could act as a driving force behind increased investments. He also highlighted the LCCI's Alternative Dispute Resolution Center (ADRC), which stood ready to assist Yemeni business individuals in resolving conflicts out of the court.

LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt also spoke on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Resolution Shortage Technology Exports Import Business State Bank Of Pakistan Education Yemen Jeddah Dubai Oil Visit Muscat Same United States Dollars Gas Market All From Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Billion Million Court Labour OIC

Recent Stories

US Senator Risch Says Will Block Arms Sales to Hun ..

US Senator Risch Says Will Block Arms Sales to Hungary for Stalling Sweden's Ent ..

6 minutes ago
 Erdogan Calls Speculations Over Work Experience of ..

Erdogan Calls Speculations Over Work Experience of New Turkish Central Bank Head ..

5 minutes ago
 Advisory Committee inches closer to finalize sylla ..

Advisory Committee inches closer to finalize syllabus on inclusion of Constituti ..

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses private sector policie ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses private sector policies and methodologies with its s ..

16 minutes ago
 Bill Gates Arrives in China to Engage Beijing on G ..

Bill Gates Arrives in China to Engage Beijing on Global Health, Development Chal ..

16 minutes ago
 Indian Jain community thanks Pakistan govt for fac ..

Indian Jain community thanks Pakistan govt for facilitating devotees visit

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.