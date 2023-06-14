Banking, trade routes, removing policy barriers can increase direct trade: Alashabi

Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen, Muhammad Motahar Alashabi on Wednesday emphasized the need to bolster the trade volume and value between Pakistan and Yemen while simultaneously enhancing their trading capacities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ):Ambassador of the Republic of Yemen, Muhammad Motahar Alashabi on Wednesday emphasized the need to bolster the trade volume and value between Pakistan and Yemen while simultaneously enhancing their trading capacities.

During his visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) here, he was of the view that banking channel, trade routes and removing policy barriers could increase the direct bilateral trade between Yemen and Pakistan.

Alashabi also commended the city of Lahore for its stature as a bustling metropolis and a thriving market. Recognizing Pakistan as a significant market, he acknowledged the existing direct and indirect trade channels that Yemen maintained via Jeddah, Muscat, and Dubai. He also spoke about the impact of conflict in Yemen over the years, and exuded hope in overcoming these challenges and restoring stability.

Yemen Ambassador underlined the shared values between Yemen and Pakistan and revealed his personal affinity for the country, having resided in Pakistan for over a decade and ensuring his children received their education from esteemed Pakistani institutions. Alashabi passionately stated, "My heart lies within Pakistan." The ambassador emphasized the pivotal role of the business community as the primary catalyst for economic growth, while the government served as a facilitator. He stressed the dire need to strengthen the Yemen-Pakistani relationship, improving mutual interests and fostering closer business ties.

In his welcome address, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that Pakistan and Yemen being fellow member states of OIC enjoyed cordial relations and both the countries had historical, cultural and political relations as well, while religious bond had made their relationship much strong.

He said that according to the State Bank of Pakistan data, Pakistan's total exports to Yemen were around USD 76 million in 2021-22 that dipped to around USD 38 million in the first ten months of current financial year 2022-23, adding that imports from Yemen reduced from USD 8 million in 2021-22 to below USD one million in the same period of current financial year. This essentially means that the trade volume had reduced from USD 84 million in 2021-22 to less than USD 40 million. "You will agree with me that these trade figures do not reflect the actual potential at all," he remarked.

Kashif Anwar said that considering the size of global trade of Yemen that was around USD 9.23 billion (exports USD 1.43 billion and imports USD 7.8 billion), 'we need to make some concentrated efforts to enhance the present level of bilateral trade. He mentioned that Pakistan mainly exported rice, tobacco, footwear, sugar & confectionery and cement etc. to Yemen and imported from Yemen the waste of iron and steel.

Pakistan had huge potential of exporting various items to Yemen which were being imported from other countries. For example, Yemen's imports of articles of apparel were USD 240 million, woven fabrics USD 203 million, meat USD 179 million, corn USD 168 million, footwear USD 157 million, furniture USD 104 million, sugar USD 146 million and pharmaceutical USD 173 million etc. Pakistan could certainly enhance its exports to Yemen in these sectors.

He said that Yemen also had untapped potential in the energy sector, particularly in oil and gas exploration. Pakistan, being an energy-importing country, could explore opportunities for energy cooperation including the import of oil and gas from Yemen.

LCCI President said that Pakistan had a skilled labour force in various sectors such as education, healthcare, engineering, and information technology, and Yemen could benefit from Pakistani expertise in human resources, particularly in areas where Yemen faced a shortage of skilled professionals.

He said that Pakistan and Yemen needed to improve their commercial and economic relations to promote bilateral trade and investment by taking advantage of the business opportunities in both countries.

He said that business communities of Pakistan and Yemen had to play a vital role for promotion of bilateral trade. Mutual interaction at wider scale was needed to achieve the ultimate objectives. "Your good office can do a lot in this connection," he maintained.

LCCI President stressed the significance of exchanging delegations, particularly in the realm of tourism. By showcasing the tremendous potential of the two countries, tourism could act as a driving force behind increased investments. He also highlighted the LCCI's Alternative Dispute Resolution Center (ADRC), which stood ready to assist Yemeni business individuals in resolving conflicts out of the court.

LCCI Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt also spoke on the occasion.