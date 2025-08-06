Bankruptcy Law to promote industrial stability: Haroon Akhtar

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 07:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan said here on Wednesday that bankruptcy law would become pillar of industrial stability.

“The bankruptcy law will serve as a comprehensive and supportive legal framework to ensure industrial stability,” he said while chairing the meeting of Sub-Committees on Bankruptcy Law and Prevention of Undue Harassment by state authorities.

According to press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production, the meeting was attended by the Prime Minister's Coordinator, Rana Ehsan Afzal, representatives from the Pakistan Business Council, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), various chambers of commerce, the Anti-Money Laundering Authority and other key stakeholders.

The committee proposed significant amendments to the Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018, including Removal of Eligibility threshold based on Receivables; Introducing a formal mechanism for stay orders through judicial directives; providing relief to companies facing winding-up orders; inclusion of companies availing relief under SBP circular no.

29; suggesting a comprehensive system for asset valuation and mediation

“This policy package will offer critical relief to affected companies,” said Haroon Akhtar Khan.

The Committee also recommended amendments to the Corporate Restructuring Companies Act, 2016, noting that the Corporate Rehabilitation Board has faced delays due to stringent appointment criteria and budgetary constraints.

Khan emphasized that banks and borrowers would now work together in a collaborative framework.

The Sub-Committee on Undue Institutional Harassment also submitted its recommendations, which included a legal framework to protect the autonomous role and decisions of SECP; promoting foreign investment through a non-political and interference-free environment.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's vision is clear: to revive sick industrial units and eliminate undue harassment from state authorities” Khan said and appreciated the diligent work of the sub-committees and their commitment to creating business-friendly reforms.

More Stories From Business