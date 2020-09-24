UrduPoint.com
Banks Agreed To Provide Transactions Info To FBR

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:55 PM

Banks agreed to provide transactions info to FBR

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) have finally agreed on the implementation modalities of Section 165 and 165A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) have finally agreed on the implementation modalities of Section 165 and 165A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

It has been agreed that banks will start providing information in respect of cash withdrawals, deposits, credit card payments and profit on debt to FBR u/s 165 and 165A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 through IT solution developed by FBR, said FBR press release issued here Thursday.

This technical solution will provide interface to banks through which banks will share the relevant information with FBR in real-time, it added.

The banks have agreed to share information with FBR from September 18, 2020 by using interim IT solution developed by FBR IT team.

Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Adviser to Prime Minister on Austerity & Institutional Reforms played a key role towards ironing out the long outstanding issues between FBR and banks.

