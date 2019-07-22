Banks asked to collect details of Benami accounts themselves

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday asked all the banks to collect details of benami accounts of their account holders themselves.

According to FBR statement, the Chairman of the board, Syed Mohammad Shabbar Zaidi wrote to the heads of all banks, asking them to collect the details under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act 2017.

"The FBR does not want to directly contact account holders so that peoples' trust on the board remains intact," he said adding that the information provided about the benami accounts would be kept confidential.

He said that FBR was responsible for identifying benami accounts and added that the board and banks should work together for better results.

He said that cooperation of banks was vital for identifying such accounts and requested all the banks to provide the details they have about the Benami accounts to FBR within fifteen days.