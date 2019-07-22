UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banks Asked To Collect Details Of Benami Accounts Themselves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 04:23 PM

Banks asked to collect details of Benami accounts themselves

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday asked all the banks to collect details of benami accounts of their account holders themselves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Monday asked all the banks to collect details of benami accounts of their account holders themselves.

According to FBR statement, the Chairman of the board, Syed Mohammad Shabbar Zaidi wrote to the heads of all banks, asking them to collect the details under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act 2017.

"The FBR does not want to directly contact account holders so that peoples' trust on the board remains intact," he said adding that the information provided about the benami accounts would be kept confidential.

He said that FBR was responsible for identifying benami accounts and added that the board and banks should work together for better results.

He said that cooperation of banks was vital for identifying such accounts and requested all the banks to provide the details they have about the Benami accounts to FBR within fifteen days.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

FBR 2017 All

Recent Stories

144 Pakistani Undergrads Head This Fall to U.S. Ca ..

11 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan's speech in US widely lauded in Laho ..

1 minute ago

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry calls ..

1 minute ago

3 die, 5 injured in different incidents in Faisala ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister Imran khan should be asked what fac ..

1 minute ago

Stands with Fatima like so many others who are fac ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.