Banks Asked To Open Branches For Customers On Sunday (midnight)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:53 AM

Banks asked to open branches for customers on Sunday (midnight)

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has instructed all Banks to open their branches for customers to withdraw and deposit cash during the extended banking hours (until midnight 12:00 am) Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has instructed all Banks to open their branches for customers to withdraw and deposit cash during the extended banking hours (until midnight 12:00 am) Sunday.

The directive was issued to facilitate Government Receipts/Duties/Taxes and collection under Asset Declaration Ordinance- 2019.

