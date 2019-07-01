Banks asked to open branches for customers on Sunday (midnight)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has instructed all Banks to open their branches for customers to withdraw and deposit cash during the extended banking hours (until midnight 12:00 am) Sunday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has instructed all Banks to open their branches for customers to withdraw and deposit cash during the extended banking hours (until midnight 12:00 am) Sunday.

The directive was issued to facilitate Government Receipts/Duties/Taxes and collection under Asset Declaration Ordinance- 2019.