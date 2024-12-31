Banks, DFIs surrender unclaimed deposits to SBP

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2024 | 10:13 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) On the last day of calendar year 2024, all the banks and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) have surrendered their unclaimed deposit accounts inoperative for 10 years to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The central bank announced here on Tuesday, that unclaimed deposits of banks and DFIs up to December 31, 2023 have been surrendered to SBP. The claimants of the deposits, which have not been operated upon during last ten years, could apply for refund of their claims, the SBP informed.

In terms of Section 31 of Banking Company Ordinance 1962, all banks and DFIs in the country have to surrender to SBP all deposits including fixed deposits, other deposits, cheque, draft and bill of exchange which have not been operated upon during the period of last ten years.

However deposits in the name of minor or government or court of law are exempted of the legal requirement.

The account holders or successors of unclaimed deposit(s) who are desirous to file refund claim of the surrendered deposits may lodge the refund claim with concerned branch of the bank along with application having account details, copy of valid CNIC, succession certificate in case of deceased unclaimed deposit account and an indemnity bond on non judicial stamp paper.

