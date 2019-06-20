UrduPoint.com
Banks Involved In US Case Against Huawei Aware Of Nature Of Company's Business - CEO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:13 PM

The banks, involved in the US case against Chinese hi-tech giant Huawei were aware of the nature of the company's operations, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said in an interview with CNBC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) The banks, involved in the US case against Chinese hi-tech giant Huawei were aware of the nature of the company's operations, Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei said in an interview with CNBC.

Ren's daughter Meng Wanzhou was detained late last year in Canada at the US order on suspicions of bank and wire fraud. The United States reportedly suspects that the Chinese company had convinced several banks into providing services to its subsidiary allegedly linked to Iran in violation of US sanctions against the Middle Eastern country. Both Beijing and Huawei have denied the claims and decried the detention of Meng.

Ren told CNBC that the banks "have full knowledge of all those business activities," referring to the US allegations against Meng.

The Huawei chief noted that Meng had even met with representatives of one of the banks in question.

"My daughter was in a cafe and said something to the bank officials ... We have to talk to the person who had the coffee with Meng," Red insisted.

The official claimed that "case will be very clear" if facts in the probe had been made public and used in the trial.

The arrest of Meng sparked a row between China and Canada. Beijing called on Ottawa to release the Huawei CFO, arguing that the case against her was politically motivated. Moreover, the Chinese authorities detained two Canadian nationals, prompting criticism from Canada.

