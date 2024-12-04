Banks, Microfinance Institutions Urged To Lead In Providing Housing Finance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb said here on Wednesday that the government will not revert to directed lending to the housing sector and urged for creating incentivization to facilitate bank-led financing to make it accessible to public.
“We will not go back to directed lending, which was wrong thing to do. It creates distortions and has implications for the medium term,” the minister said while speaking at International Affordable, Green & Resilient Housing Conference.
In order to promote housing finance, the government will instead focus on creating incentivization mechanisms, he added. This approach will encourage banks and microfinance institutions to take the lead in providing housing finance, making it easier for people to access.
The minister said, the country’s housing sector was linked with two existential problems including population growth and climate change. With a population growing at an alarming rate of 2.5 percent, the minister said, it had far-reaching consequences, including child stunting, poverty, poor learning outcomes, and a significant number of girls being out of school.
Housing plays a critical role in addressing these issues, and the government recognizes its importance in providing affordable and resilient housing solutions, he added.
On the other hand, he said, the devastating 2022 floods served as a wake-up call, highlighting the need for resilient housing that can withstand the impacts of climate change.
He said, the Sindh government has taken the first step towards promoting resilient housing by discouraging the construction of houses on water banks.
He said, to address the housing finance gap, the government plans to establish a regulatory authority that will enable financing for housing. Furthermore, the government aims to introduce foreclosure laws to encourage banks to lend to the housing sector.
Talking about the state of economy, the minister said, Pakistan has achieved notable milestones in its journey towards a sustainable and inclusive growth paradigm, with housing emerging as a critical pillar of this inclusiveness.
Over the past 14 months, the country has witnessed significant progress across various industries, marked by a reversal of the twin deficits on both fiscal and current account sides.
Key indicators of Pakistan's economic health are also showing promising signs as the foreign exchange reserves have increased to cover 2.5 months of imports, up from just two weeks previously. If this trend continues, Pakistan is expected to achieve three months of import cover by the end of the fiscal year, a benchmark considered satisfactory by international standards.
Inflation has also been brought under control, with the rate dropping to a 78-month low of 4.9% in November. The policy rate is expected to decrease further, while the benchmark KIBOR has already fallen below.
Recent Stories
KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024
US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law
Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record
Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision
Biden announces $1 bn for Africa during maiden trip
Europe-loving Blinken on last trip to NATO before Trump handover
France's Macron slams calls to resign as 'political fiction'
Defying headwinds, German stocks hit milestone
More Stories From Business
-
PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points44 minutes ago
-
NPO to organize webinar on “Quality Control Circles”52 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 20246 hours ago
-
Stocks mixed as traders weigh US rates, China stimulus hopes15 hours ago
-
Ch Shafay chairs meeting regarding promotion of technical education16 hours ago
-
LCCI establishes over 100 sector-specific standing committees18 hours ago
-
Entrepreneur skills, innovative ideas imperative for socioeconomic development: Dr Sarwar Khan18 hours ago
-
New agrochemicals imperative for food security: Expert20 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan21 hours ago