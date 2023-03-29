Banks to observe extended hours on March 30, 31

The banks will observe extended banking hours on March 30 and 31 across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ):The banks will observe extended banking hours on March 30 and 31 across the country.

According to a news release issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday, All branches of banks including National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) would observe extended banking hours�until 4pm and 6pm on March 30th and 31st respectively.

The decision was taken to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of Government duties / taxes, it has been decided on the request of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the collection of government taxes through ADC's Over-the-Counter (OTC) facility.

The NIFT shall arrange a special clearing at 6pm�on March 31st, 2023 (Friday) for the same day clearing of payment instruments deposited at NBP's authorized branches for customs collections.

For this purpose, all banks shall arrange to keep their clearing related branches open�till that time which is necessary to facilitate the special clearing by NIFT on March 31st.