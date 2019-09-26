Banks to observe extended hours on Sept. 30 for collection of taxes/duties

In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts / duties / taxes, it has been decided that authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as well as field offices of State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) shall observe extended banking hours up to 9pm on September 30 (Monday).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):In order to facilitate the collection of Government receipts / duties / taxes, it has been decided that authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) as well as field offices of State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC) shall observe extended banking hours up to 9pm on September 30 (Monday).

Accordingly, NBP branches will settle their transactions with respective SBP-BSC field offices on the same day that is September 30, 2019 for which purpose a special clearing has been arranged at 7:00pm by the NIFT, said a statement on Thursday.

All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their branches concerned open on September 30, 2019 (Monday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions.