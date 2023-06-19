UrduPoint.com

Banks To Observe Normal Timing On June 24: SBP

Sumaira FH Published June 19, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Banks to observe normal timing on June 24: SBP

To facilitate the collection of government duties and taxes, bank branches on June 24 (Saturday) will observe normal banking hours until 5:30 pm while online payment facilities will also be ensured around the clock

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ):To facilitate the collection of government duties and taxes, bank branches on June 24 (Saturday) will observe normal banking hours until 5:30 pm while online payment facilities will also be ensured around the clock.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), through a statement issued here on Monday, informed that all those branches of banks that remain open on Saturday shall observe normal banking hours until 5:30 p.m. on June 24, 2023, to facilitate the collection of taxes through Alternate Delivery Channels (ADC's) over-the-counter (OTC) facility.

The measure has been taken in order to facilitate the taxpayers in payment of government duties and taxes on the request of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the statement read.

It is pertinent to mention that the Eid-ul-Azha holidays were falling on the last days of the current financial year.

As per routine practices, all the banks and financial institutions would likely observe gazetted holidays of Eid-ul-Azha and the closure of banks on those days would require the taxpayers to submit their taxes and duties before the holidays.

The central further advised all banks to ensure round-the-clock (24/7) availability of their online payment facilities i.e. internet banking, Mobile Apps, ATMs etc. to facilitate the taxpayers in online payment of government duties and taxes.

