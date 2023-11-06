Banks to observe public holiday on Iqbal Day

The State Bank of Pakistan, Monday, announced public holiday on November on the occasion of Iqbal Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan, Monday, announced public holiday on November on the occasion of Iqbal Day.

The SBP will remain closed on Thursday, November 09, 2023 being public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan, said a statement issued here.