Open Menu

Banks To Observe Public Holiday On Iqbal Day

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Banks to observe public holiday on Iqbal Day

The State Bank of Pakistan, Monday, announced public holiday on November on the occasion of Iqbal Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The State Bank of Pakistan, Monday, announced public holiday on November on the occasion of Iqbal Day.

The SBP will remain closed on Thursday, November 09, 2023 being public holiday on the occasion of Allama Iqbal Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan, said a statement issued here.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan State Bank Of Pakistan November Government

Recent Stories

Forging the Intelligent Future: vivo Communication ..

Forging the Intelligent Future: vivo Communications Research Institute Unveils L ..

17 minutes ago
 Fans forgo facemasks as India's toxic smog clouds ..

Fans forgo facemasks as India's toxic smog clouds World Cup

9 minutes ago
 Blinken pledges more Gaza aid during Turkey visit

Blinken pledges more Gaza aid during Turkey visit

9 minutes ago
 Israel committing unimaginable atrocities in Gaza, ..

Israel committing unimaginable atrocities in Gaza, say politicians

9 minutes ago
 Xi says China, Australia can become 'trusting' par ..

Xi says China, Australia can become 'trusting' partners

9 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.14b from 35,771 defaulters

LESCO recovers Rs 1.14b from 35,771 defaulters

9 minutes ago
WU marks Int'l Day to safeguard environment amid w ..

WU marks Int'l Day to safeguard environment amid wars, armed conflicts

9 minutes ago
 Internal political Tarrorists of May 9th violated ..

Internal political Tarrorists of May 9th violated the sanctity of the Mianwali A ..

34 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for inclusion of all pa ..

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for inclusion of all parties’ symbols

45 minutes ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to fiel ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh opt to field first against Sri Lanka

55 minutes ago
 UET holds inaugural consultative workshop for proj ..

UET holds inaugural consultative workshop for project "transformation of constru ..

41 minutes ago
 Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Isr ..

Antisemitism being used to stifle criticism of Israel: Queen Rania

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business