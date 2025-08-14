Banks To Open On Saturday For Collection Of Hajj 2026 Applications
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 01:22 AM
To facilitate the intending Hajj pilgrims, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Wednesday, directed designated banks to keep their branches open on Saturday, August 16 for the collection of Hajj 2026 applications
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) To facilitate the intending Hajj pilgrims, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Wednesday, directed designated banks to keep their branches open on Saturday, August 16 for the collection of Hajj 2026 applications.
The State Bank of Pakistan on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has directed 14 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025 throughout the country, said a statement issued here.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs, has fixed the August 16, 2025 as the last date for submission of Hajj 2026 applications along with the first installation of expenses of government Hajj Scheme from the unregistered intending pilgrims.
The process for submission of the second installment, according to the schedule, will begin from November 1, 2025.
Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has designated 14 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami) to collect Hajj applications from intending pilgrims of Hajj 2026.
Recent Stories
National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..
Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..
UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance
UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs
Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness
Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED
Independence Day marked at Kohsar University
Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day
More Stories From Business
-
Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness2 hours ago
-
ECC approves key economic measures including industrial estate29 minutes ago
-
SBP releases maiden Monetary Policy Report explaining the decision to pause policy ease2 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on implementation of good governance roadmap32 minutes ago
-
Banks to open on Saturday for collection of Hajj 2026 applications2 minutes ago
-
SECP notifies final amendments in public offering regime6 hours ago
-
Tanveer calls for immediate reduction in DAP prices to protect farmers6 hours ago
-
Moody's upgrades Pakistan's ratings to Caa1; changes outlook to stable from positive8 hours ago
-
Moody’s rating boost signals economic progress, says Khurram Shehzad8 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 476 points7 hours ago
-
Planning Ministry rolls out 286 projects under ‘URAAN Pakistan’ Initiative9 hours ago
-
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day10 hours ago