Open Menu

Banks To Open On Saturday For Collection Of Hajj 2026 Applications

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 01:22 AM

Banks to open on Saturday for collection of Hajj 2026 applications

To facilitate the intending Hajj pilgrims, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Wednesday, directed designated banks to keep their branches open on Saturday, August 16 for the collection of Hajj 2026 applications

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) To facilitate the intending Hajj pilgrims, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Wednesday, directed designated banks to keep their branches open on Saturday, August 16 for the collection of Hajj 2026 applications.

The State Bank of Pakistan on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has directed 14 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025 throughout the country, said a statement issued here.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs, has fixed the August 16, 2025 as the last date for submission of Hajj 2026 applications along with the first installation of expenses of government Hajj Scheme from the unregistered intending pilgrims.

The process for submission of the second installment, according to the schedule, will begin from November 1, 2025.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has designated 14 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami) to collect Hajj applications from intending pilgrims of Hajj 2026.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

10 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

40 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

53 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

53 minutes ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

54 minutes ago
 Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

54 minutes ago
Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

54 minutes ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

54 minutes ago
 Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Uni ..

Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness

2 hours ago

Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED

17 minutes ago
 Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

17 minutes ago
 Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's ..

Car-Jeep, motorcycle rally held to mark Pakistan's Independence Day

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business