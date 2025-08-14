Banks to open on Saturday for collection of Hajj 2026 applications

To facilitate the intending Hajj pilgrims, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Wednesday, directed designated banks to keep their branches open on Saturday, August 16 for the collection of Hajj 2026 applications

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) To facilitate the intending Hajj pilgrims, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), on Wednesday, directed designated banks to keep their branches open on Saturday, August 16 for the collection of Hajj 2026 applications.

The State Bank of Pakistan on the request of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has directed 14 designated banks to keep their concerned branches open from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 16, 2025 throughout the country, said a statement issued here.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs, has fixed the August 16, 2025 as the last date for submission of Hajj 2026 applications along with the first installation of expenses of government Hajj Scheme from the unregistered intending pilgrims.

The process for submission of the second installment, according to the schedule, will begin from November 1, 2025.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has designated 14 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Soneri Bank, Meezan Bank and Bank Islami) to collect Hajj applications from intending pilgrims of Hajj 2026.