Banks to remain closed for public dealing on Monday: SBP

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) All the banks and financial institutions will observe holiday on Monday and remain closed for public dealing.

"The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, January 01, 2024, which will be observed as bank holiday,” an SBP press release said on Friday.

"All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), micro finance banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the bank holiday as well," it said. However, all employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs would attend the office as usual, the SBP said.