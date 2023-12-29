Open Menu

Banks To Remain Closed For Public Dealing On Monday: SBP

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Banks to remain closed for public dealing on Monday: SBP

All the banks and financial institutions will observe holiday on Monday and remain closed for public dealing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) All the banks and financial institutions will observe holiday on Monday and remain closed for public dealing.

"The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on Monday, January 01, 2024, which will be observed as bank holiday,” an SBP press release said on Friday.

"All banks, development finance institutions (DFIs), micro finance banks (MFBs) shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the bank holiday as well," it said. However, all employees of the banks, DFIs and MFBs would attend the office as usual, the SBP said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank January All

Recent Stories

DC Loralai reviews measures for upcoming anti-poli ..

DC Loralai reviews measures for upcoming anti-polio drive

7 minutes ago
 Provinces major beneficiary of Green Initiative, f ..

Provinces major beneficiary of Green Initiative, farmers & agri research to also ..

7 minutes ago
 Google agrees to settle $5 bn lawsuit over 'incogn ..

Google agrees to settle $5 bn lawsuit over 'incognito' mode

19 minutes ago
 Norrie beats teammate Boulter's boyfriend as Brita ..

Norrie beats teammate Boulter's boyfriend as Britain down Aussies

45 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates new building of PEC

Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates new building of PEC

45 minutes ago
 92 more SU employees to get election training on J ..

92 more SU employees to get election training on January 2

45 minutes ago
Ancelotti snubs Brazil, commits to Real Madrid

Ancelotti snubs Brazil, commits to Real Madrid

43 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence to murderer

Court awards death sentence to murderer

43 minutes ago
 Scrutiny of nomination papers of 96 women candidat ..

Scrutiny of nomination papers of 96 women candidates for KP assembly completed

43 minutes ago
 Police to book suspects involved in aerial firing ..

Police to book suspects involved in aerial firing under 302 if deaths occur

43 minutes ago
 Stock markets close out record-breaking year with ..

Stock markets close out record-breaking year with gains

47 minutes ago
 ECP extends nomination paper scrutiny for reserved ..

ECP extends nomination paper scrutiny for reserved seats in 2024 Elections

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Business