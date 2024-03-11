Open Menu

Banks To Remain Closed For Public Dealing On March 12

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 10:21 PM

Banks to remain closed for public dealing on March 12

All the banks will observe bank holiday for Zakat deduction and to remain closed for public dealing on March 12, 2024

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) All the banks will observe bank holiday for Zakat deduction and to remain closed for public dealing on March 12, 2024.

The State Bank of Pakistan had announced bank holiday across the country for deduction of Zakat on 1st Ramazan ul Mubarak 1445 A.H.

SBP and all the banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) would remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date. However, all employees of the banks, DFIs, and MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing).

The Administrator General Zakat has announced the Nisab of Zakat for the Zakat Year 1444-45 A.

H, at Rs. 135,179. The Nisab-e-Zakat is the minimum amount in bank accounts on which Zakat will be deducted on the first day of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

According to the Zakat and Ushr Ordinance, 1980, no deduction of Zakat at source shall be made if the balance in the specified accounts is less than Nisab notified for the respective Zakat year.

The first day of Ramazan has been notified as the “deduction date”, when zakat is collected from banks’ saving accounts, profit and loss-sharing accounts and other similar accounts at the rate of 2.5% of the total amount credited in the account.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank March All From

Recent Stories

Violent protests: ATC discharges 108 PTI workers i ..

Violent protests: ATC discharges 108 PTI workers in 4 cases

14 minutes ago
 CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarizatio ..

CM KP decides to include seminaries in solarization project

15 minutes ago
 Health expert recommends exercise for weight loss ..

Health expert recommends exercise for weight loss in Ramazan

16 minutes ago
 Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of ..

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country:PMD

16 minutes ago
 CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoardin ..

CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan

16 minutes ago
 Bilawal extends warm wishes to Muslim Ummah of Ram ..

Bilawal extends warm wishes to Muslim Ummah of Ramazan

19 minutes ago
Swat police finalize security measures for Ramadan

Swat police finalize security measures for Ramadan

19 minutes ago
 Police devise security plan for Ramazan

Police devise security plan for Ramazan

19 minutes ago
 SEPA emergency meeting discusses measures for safe ..

SEPA emergency meeting discusses measures for safe disposal practices

19 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on Punjab CM

Canadian High Commissioner calls on Punjab CM

38 minutes ago
 Margallah Hills Half Marathon held with diverse pa ..

Margallah Hills Half Marathon held with diverse participation of 200 runners

19 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs ACs to prepare plan for remov ..

Commissioner directs ACs to prepare plan for removing soft encroachments

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Business