Banks to remain closed for public on Jan1

State Bank of Pakistan would remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday as the day would be observed as bank holiday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan would remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday as the day would be observed as bank holiday.

All banks, development finance institutions/ micro finance banks (MFBs) also would remain closed for public dealing on the same date.

However, all employees of banks /DFIs/ MFBs would attend the office as usual, said a SBP press release on Monday.