UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banks To Remain Closed For Public On Jan1

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

Banks to remain closed for public on Jan1

State Bank of Pakistan would remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday as the day would be observed as bank holiday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan would remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday as the day would be observed as bank holiday.

All banks, development finance institutions/ micro finance banks (MFBs) also would remain closed for public dealing on the same date.

However, all employees of banks /DFIs/ MFBs would attend the office as usual, said a SBP press release on Monday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Same All

Recent Stories

Kazakh Air Navigation Services Says Wingtip Vortex ..

2 seconds ago

Six story building crumbles down in old city Karac ..

3 seconds ago

The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 3 ..

5 seconds ago

Musk Says SpaceX's First Crew Dragon Will Not Be L ..

7 seconds ago

Opposition postpones anti-government rally in Libe ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee gains 10 paisas against dollar, closes at Rs ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.