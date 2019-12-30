Banks To Remain Closed For Public On Jan1
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 05:29 PM
State Bank of Pakistan would remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday as the day would be observed as bank holiday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan would remain closed for public dealing on Wednesday as the day would be observed as bank holiday.
All banks, development finance institutions/ micro finance banks (MFBs) also would remain closed for public dealing on the same date.
However, all employees of banks /DFIs/ MFBs would attend the office as usual, said a SBP press release on Monday.