Banks To Remain Closed On 25th
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:55 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a bank holiday on December 25 (Wednesday) on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.
According to the notification issued here Monday, SBP offices, public/private banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday as declared by the government of Pakistan.
SBP offices, public/private banks and financial institutions will resume normal working on December 26 (Thursday).
