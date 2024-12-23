Banks to remain closed on 25th

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a bank holiday on December 25 (Wednesday) on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

According to the notification issued here Monday, SBP offices, public/private banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday as declared by the government of Pakistan.

SBP offices, public/private banks and financial institutions will resume normal working on December 26 (Thursday).