Banks To Remain Closed On 25th

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 06:55 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced a bank holiday on December 25 (Wednesday) on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas

According to the notification issued here Monday, SBP offices, public/private banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday as declared by the government of Pakistan.

SBP offices, public/private banks and financial institutions will resume normal working on December 26 (Thursday).

