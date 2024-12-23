Banks to remain closed on Wednesday

The State Bank of Pakistan and all the banking and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan and all the banking and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Monday informed, “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on December 25, 2024 (Wednesday) being public holiday on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.

”

Subsequently, all the banks, Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) will also remain closed to observe the public holiday on December 25, 2024.