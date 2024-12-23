Banks To Remain Closed On Wednesday
Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2024 | 06:18 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The State Bank of Pakistan and all the banking and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas.
The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here on Monday informed, “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on December 25, 2024 (Wednesday) being public holiday on the occasions of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.
”
Subsequently, all the banks, Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) and Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) will also remain closed to observe the public holiday on December 25, 2024.
