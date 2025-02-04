Banks to remain closed on Wednesday 5 February

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The State Bank of Pakistan, banks and all the financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, February 5, 2025 on the occasion of Kashmir Day.

The central bank in a statement issued here on Tuesday announced, “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Wednesday, February 05, 2025 being public holiday on Kashmir Day, as declared by the Government of Pakistan.

”

Subsequently, all the financial institutions including banks, Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) and Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) will remain closed to observe the holiday on Kashmir Day.