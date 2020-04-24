Banks will observe hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 during Ramazan

(@fidahassanain)

The Banks including State Bank and microfinace banks would observe office hours from 10:00 to 4:00 pm and on Fridays, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with no break.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all other banks would observe the office hours from 10:00am to 4:00pm with prayer break from 2:00pm to 2:15pm during holy month of Ramazan.

Development financial institutions and microfinance banks would also follow the same timings during the holy month.

However, on Fridays, office hours would be observed from 10:00am to 1:00pm without any break. The business (banking) hours for public dealing, however, would be observed from 10:00 am to 1: 30 pm without any break from Monday to Thursday while on Fridays, the public dealing at banks would be observed from 10:00am to 1:00pm without any break, a notification issued by the State Bank said.