UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Banks Will Observe Hours From 10:00 Am To 4:00 During Ramazan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Banks will observe hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 during Ramazan

The Banks including State Bank and microfinace banks would observe office hours from 10:00 to 4:00 pm and on Fridays, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm with no break.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all other banks would observe the office hours from 10:00am to 4:00pm with prayer break from 2:00pm to 2:15pm during holy month of Ramazan.

Development financial institutions and microfinance banks would also follow the same timings during the holy month.

However, on Fridays, office hours would be observed from 10:00am to 1:00pm without any break. The business (banking) hours for public dealing, however, would be observed from 10:00 am to 1: 30 pm without any break from Monday to Thursday while on Fridays, the public dealing at banks would be observed from 10:00am to 1:00pm without any break, a notification issued by the State Bank said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business State Bank Of Pakistan Same Prayer All From

Recent Stories

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike ..

16 minutes ago

Crude lifted by Iran-US tension but virus impact h ..

21 minutes ago

Chinese company approaches Pakistan for vaccine te ..

30 minutes ago

Commissioner for strictly monitoring of vegetable, ..

29 minutes ago

55 new corona cases in Balochistan as tally reache ..

29 minutes ago

KMC faces hardship in paying salaries, pension to ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.