Banning Russian Gas Would Be Detrimental To Germany's Industries - DIHK

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2022 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2022) A full boycott of Russian gas would be catastrophic for Germany, Martin Wansleben, the CEO of the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), said.

A complete ban of Russian gas is not justifiable, since, given the enormous dependence on Russia, a full stop in gas supplies would be a catastrophe for many industries, Wansleben said in an interview with the German Deutschlandfunk radio on Saturday.

The DIHK has also spoken out against the introduction of an energy embargo, pointing to rising rent and food costs and the effects on the labor market.

Former German Federal Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said in an interview with The New York Times this week that Moscow cannot be isolated in the long run as Berlin's industry needs not only Russia's oils and gas, but also rare raw materials that cannot simply be substituted.

According to the ex-chancellor, Germany will have to go back to its usual pattern of dealing with Russia as soon as Moscow completes its special military operation in Ukraine, launched at the end of February, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) asked Moscow for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

