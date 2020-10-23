UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barclays Bank Rebounds Into Quarterly Net Profit

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 12:39 PM

Barclays bank rebounds into quarterly net profit

Barclays said Friday that it rebounded into profit in the third quarter after a vast mis-selling charge a year earlier, but cautioned over the outlook due to coronavirus and Brexit

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Barclays said Friday that it rebounded into profit in the third quarter after a vast mis-selling charge a year earlier, but cautioned over the outlook due to coronavirus and Brexit.

Profit after taxation hit �611 million ($801 million, 677 million Euros) in the three months to the end of September, Barclays said in a statement.

That contrasted with a net loss of �292 million in the third quarter of 2019, when it had taken a massive charge of �1.4 billion to compensate customers who had been mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) over a number of years.

Pre-tax profit soared to �1.

1 billion from just �200 million a year earlier, while group income dipped six percent to �5.2 billion.

The lender also booked �608 million of impairment charges for the reporting period.

Barclays added that the "outlook remains uncertain and subject to change depending on the evolution and persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic and the outcome of Brexit negotiations".

And the company warned that it was also mulling further cost-cutting.

"The group will be evaluating actions to reduce structural costs, which could result in additional charges, the timing and size of which remain to be determined," it said.

rfj/spm

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company Brexit September 2019 From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Parwaaz Hai Junoon' to become first Pakistani fil ..

34 seconds ago

Russian Investigative Committee Believes Kamchatka ..

36 seconds ago

Locust presence not reported in country during las ..

39 seconds ago

District police chiefs should launch a special cam ..

12 minutes ago

Opposition 'blatant lies' exposed in Sindh: Shahba ..

13 minutes ago

Posters in IIOJK ask people to observe Black day o ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.