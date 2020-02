(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :British banking giant Barclays on Thursday announced that its net profit jumped 54 percent last year.

Profit after tax jumped to 2.64 billion Pounds ($3.4 billion) in 2019 compared with net profit of 1.6 billion pounds a year earlier, Barclays said in an earnings statement.