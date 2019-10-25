Barclays slides into quarterly loss on PPI scandal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Barclays fell into a third-quarter net loss, the banking group said Friday, after setting aside further significant sums to compensate customers mis-sold the controversial insurance product PPI

The UK lender posted a loss after tax of 292 million ($375 million, 338 million euros) for the three months to September 30.

That compared with a net profit of 1.05 billion in the third quarter of 2018, Barclays added in a statement.

Barclays said it had taken a hit of 1.4 billion to cover last-minute claims regarding a UK-wide practise of mis-selling payment protection insurance (PPI) over a number of years.

Taking into account the latest provisions, Barclays has set aside 11 billion to cover PPI claims, it said.

Royal Bank of Scotland has also said it suffered a net loss of 315 million in the third quarter over the same issue.

While PPI was intended to cover missed payments, for example if a policy holder lost their job, in many cases consumers were unaware the insurance had been added to a product, while others would never have benefitted despite being pressured into taking it.

In August, UK watchdog the Financial Conduct Authority said British lenders had paid out 36 billion in PPI compensation since the start of 2011, when banks lost a high court appeal against tighter regulation of the insurance.

Lloyds Banking Group was responsible for around half of that total, which is set to rise considerably following a rush in compensation claims ahead of the deadline two months ago.

