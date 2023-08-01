Bari Imam Urs to begin on August 15

A three-day Urs (death anniversary) of the 17th-century mystic, Shah Abdul Latif Bari Imam will commence on August 15 here at his shrine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :A three-day Urs (death anniversary) of the 17th-century mystic, Shah Abdul Latif Bari Imam will commence on August 15 here at his shrine.

The Committee on the Development and Management of Hazrat Bari Imam Shrine/Complex decided on Tuesday that met here with Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in the chair.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, General (R) M. Afzal Janjua, Hanif Abbasi Ex-MNA, Raja Sarfraz Akram, Gauhar Zahid Malik, Chairman Capital Development Authority, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and others participated in the meeting.

The Urs for this year was being held with a gap of 16 years and it is also been decided by the Committee that hence onwards the Urs will be a regular annual feature on these dates.