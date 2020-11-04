BARI to organize national olive festival on Nov 7

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Center of Excellence for Olive Research and Training of Barani Agriculture Research Institution (BARI) Chakwal would organizing a two-day 'National Olive Festival', in order to promote olive cultivation and value addition in the country.

The event would be organized in collaboration with Pakistan Oil Seed Development board on November 7-8, 2020 at BARI Chakwal.

The farmers and entrepreneurs would showcase their extra-virgin olive oil and other value added products in the festival.

The BARI has successfully developed a model for olive production and value chain development in Pothwar which can be adopted in other areas and regions of the country to transform various land pockets into high value agriculture areas.

Minister for National food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam would be the Chief gust of the event, where as Provincial Agriculture Minister of Punjab and other senior officials would also attend the event.