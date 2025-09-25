Open Menu

Barrister Assad Saifullah, Kamran Shah Elected As Chairman, Vice Chairman KPTMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Barrister Assad Saifullah, Kamran Shah elected as Chairman, Vice Chairman KPTMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KPTMA), in its Annual General Meeting held at KPTMA House here on Thursday unanimously and with mutual consent elected Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan as Chairman and Mr. Muhammad Kamran Shah as Vice Chairman for the year 2025-26.

The meeting was chaired by outgoing Chairman Mr. Sikandar Kuli Khan Khattak.

Barrister Assad Saifullah Khan, Honorary Consul General of the Czech Republic for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Peshawar and Dean of the Honorary Consul Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, represents the prestigious Saif Group of Companies, one of Pakistan’s most respected business conglomerates with diversified interests in textiles, power generation, oil & gas exploration, telecommunications, healthcare, and other sectors.

He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Saif Textile Mills Ltd. and Kohat Textile Mills Ltd.

Alongside his corporate leadership, Barrister Assad is actively engaged in community welfare projects. His philanthropic contributions include the Orphan Support Programme in Lakki Marwat (Assad Saifullah Khan’s Project), free meals for patients in hospitals, a charity hospital for differently-abled persons, and scholarships for underprivileged students through the Saif Group.

Mr. Muhammad Kamran Shah, a dynamic industrialist from the Amin Group of Industries, has previously led KPTMA as both Chairman and Vice Chairman. Widely respected in the business community, he is also known for his dedication to social causes, including support for orphaned children, healthcare assistance for the needy, community-based education programs, and various local development initiatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Annual General Meeting was attended by leading industry members including Mr. Afan Aziz, Mr. Syed Aftab Hayat, Mr. Usman Gul, Mr. Matiullah, and Mr. Abdul Muqeet Zaman. Special invitees included Mr. Shumail Ahmad Butt, ASC; Barrister Ibrahim Khan Afridi, AHC; Mr. Muhammad Yasir Khattak, ASC; Mr. Sheraz Butt, AHC; and Mr. Kashir Khan.

Participants extended their full support to the new leadership, expressing confidence that under their stewardship, KPTMA will further strengthen the textile sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enhance exports, attract investment, create employment, and contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s economic growth.

APP/aqk

More Stories From Business