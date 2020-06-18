Base-Rates

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN Currency ACCOUNTS SCHEME BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF WITH INTEREST BY VALUE date AUTHORIZED DEALERS U.S. Dollars VALUE 18-06-20 For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.0579% PA 0.8079% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.1798% PA 0.9298% PA For 12 months 0.3355% PA 1.2105% PA For 2 Years 0.3355% PA 1.7105% PA For 3 Years 0.3355% PA 1.9605% PA For 4 years 0.3355% PA 2.2105% PA For 5 years 0.3355% PA 2.3355% PA POUND STERLING VALUE 18-06-20 For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.0543% PA 0.6958% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.0639% PA 0.8139% PA For 12 Months 0.2523% PA 1.1273% PA For 2 Years 0.2523% PA 1.6273% PA For 3 Years 0.

2523% PA 1.8773% PA For 4 years 0.2523% PA 2.1273% PA For 5 years 0.2523% PA 2.2523% PA EURO VALUE 18-06-20 For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1503% PA 0.9003% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.0387% PA 0.7887% PA For 12 Months -0.0790% PA 0.7960% PA For 2 Years -0.0790% PA 1.2960% PA For 3 Years -0.0790% PA 1.5460% PA For 4 years -0.0790% PA 1.7960% PA For 5 years -0.0790% PA 1.9210% PA JAPANESE Yen VALUE 18-06-20 For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1990% PA 0.5510% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.2347% PA 0.5153% PA For 12 Months -0.1473% PA 0.7277% PA For 2 Years -0.1473% PA 1.2377% PA For 3 Years -0.1473% PA 1.4777% PA For 4 Years -0.1473% PA 1.7277% PA For 5 years -0.1473% PA 1.8527% PA