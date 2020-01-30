UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BASF Increases Prices In Pakistan, ASEAN And South Asia

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 05:59 PM

BASF increases prices in Pakistan, ASEAN and South Asia

With immediate effect, or as contract terms allow, BASF will increase prices for its Lupranate® MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate) basic products by $200 per metric ton in ASEAN and South Asia

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) With immediate effect, or as contract terms allow, BASF will increase prices for its Lupranate® MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate) basic products by $200 per metric ton in ASEAN and South Asia.

Price adjustments are necessary due to higher raw material costs, as well as continued increases in the cost of transportation, energy and regulatory efforts.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

HUBCO 330MW Thar Energy Limited reaches financial ..

8 minutes ago

Riversong-Yellostone Duo Redefining Smart Accessor ..

10 minutes ago

Philippines Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus ..

15 minutes ago

Putin Orders to Take Measures to Support Beslan Re ..

15 minutes ago

Bank of England keeps interest rate at 0.75% on ev ..

3 minutes ago

Dacoits take away cash, jewellery from house

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.