BASF increases prices in Pakistan, ASEAN and South Asia

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) With immediate effect, or as contract terms allow, BASF will increase prices for its Lupranate® MDI (Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate) basic products by $200 per metric ton in ASEAN and South Asia.

Price adjustments are necessary due to higher raw material costs, as well as continued increases in the cost of transportation, energy and regulatory efforts.