BASF Showcases E-mobility Solutions At Pakistan Auto Show 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:05 PM

BASF showcases e-mobility solutions at Pakistan Auto Show 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020) BASF presented its innovative fuel additives, battery materials and polyamide solutions for powertrains and e-mobility at Pakistan Auto Show 2020 in Lahore, Pakistan. The event attracted key automakers, auto parts manufacturers, suppliers, academia, industry influencers and government officials.

