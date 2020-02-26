BASF showcases e-mobility solutions at Pakistan Auto Show 2020

BASF presented its innovative fuel additives, battery materials and polyamide solutions for powertrains and e-mobility at Pakistan Auto Show 2020 in Lahore, Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020) BASF presented its innovative fuel additives, battery materials and polyamide solutions for powertrains and e-mobility at Pakistan Auto Show 2020 in Lahore, Pakistan. The event attracted key automakers, auto parts manufacturers, suppliers, academia, industry influencers and government officials.