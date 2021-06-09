UrduPoint.com
Basharat Chairs ADP Consultative Session

Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Basharat chairs ADP consultative session

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :A consultative session regarding Annual Development Program (ADP) was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Basharat Raja (Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs) in Planning & Development board Lahore. The objective of the session was to include the inputs of provincial ministers and member of provincial assembly in the ADP Formulation 2021-22.

For upcoming Annual Development Porgramme (ADP), all the participants discussed the sectors and formulation process. They shared their thoughts and comments on the prevailing provincial issues with their suggested viable solutions. The key objective of the session was to include experts' opinion before preparing and finalizing ADP 2021-22.

On the occasion Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Basharat Raja said that Punjab has already allocated sizeable funding for both sectors. "The productive input of all ministers has experienced weightage and we will add the valuable feedback in finalization of ADP 2021-22.

" He said that Punjab's focus on all the sectors is highly appreciated and significant.

Chairman P&D Board Abdullah Khan Submal said that including valuable remarks and comments of all the ministers are the key points for Punjab government's annual program and they highly value the concerns of their fields and sectors.

Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Mohsin Khan Laghari, Minsiter for Excise and Taxation Mumtaz Ahmed, Minister for Livestock and Dairy Development Sardar Hussnain Bahadur Khan Dareshak, Minister for Energy Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Minister for Labour and Human Resrouce Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, MPA Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, MPA Ms. Sania Kamran, Parliamentary Secretary Umer Aftab Dhilon, MPA Ms Sumaira Ahmed, Minister Muhammad Ikhlaq, Secretary P&D Board Imran Sikandar Baloch, and other honourable representatives joined the session.

