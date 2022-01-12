UrduPoint.com

Basic Economic Indicators Kept Under Control Even In Times Of Pandemic: Reza Baqir

Published January 12, 2022

Basic economic indicators kept under control even in times of pandemic: Reza Baqir

The Governor of the State Bank says that all segments of the society were compensated during the pandemic.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2022) Governor State Bank Reza Baqir on Wednesday said that basic economic indicators of the country were kept under control even in the times of pandemic.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi on Wednesday, he said that all segments of the society were compensated during the pandemic.

Ehsaas Cash Programme was initiated to help the worker class and loans to business and trade community were provided through banks in cooperation with the government.

He said Ehsaas Cash Programme has been recognized at international level.

Reza Baqir said that due to economic challenges, the government contacted with international financial organizations and said as compared to other neighboring countries, the economic situation in Pakistan remained under control.

