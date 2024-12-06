Open Menu

Batalvi Vows To Take Steps To Increase Pakistan's Exports

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The newly elected Convenor/Chairman of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Standing Committee on Exports, Muhammad Shoaib Batalvi, has vowed to help increase the country's exports by putting in order effective strategies so as to stabilize the economy.

Addressing a meeting after receiving the letter of the Convenership of the Standing Committee on Export here at LCCI on Friday, he added that the newly elected committee under the chairmanship of LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad would complete its task entrusted to it.

Batalvi said that Pakistan's survival is in increasing exports, so the committee would try to take steps to increase Pakistan's exports so as to bring economic stability to the country.

"Lahore Chamber's leadership has expressed confidence in me and I will try to come up to their expectations," he said and asserted that small entrepreneurs and exporters would be facilitated and modernized while the documentation process would be made simple and easy.

Muhammad Shoaib Batalvi said, "My vision is to start a school of export where students can be given free export training so that they can focus on increasing Pakistan's exports instead of jobs and bring foreign exchange reserves to the country. Addressing the meeting, the LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad congratulated Shoaib Batalvi on being elected as the chairman and hoped that he would play his role in increasing Pakistan's exports. He said that there is a need to find a new markets all over the world including Central Asia, adding that he would be available to the committee for help and support any time.

A large number of young exporters including convener Imtiaz Mahmood Arabi, and committee member Muaz Chaudhry participated in the meeting.

