Bavarian Leader For Launch Of Nord Stream 2 Ahead Of 'Cold' Winter - Reports

Sun 07th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Germany's Christian Social Union leader and Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder told the German Funke media group that it is reasonable to launch the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline as soon as possible to stop price growth in Europe ahead of the "cold" winter.

"Nord Stream 2 would just be a safe basis for stable availability of gas in Germany," Soeder told the media group, as quoted by the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ) newspaper, adding that it is reasonable to launch the gas pipeline "soon" so that the gas price can regulate itself.

Soeder also said that the authorities can not just watch gas prices rising ahead of the "cold" winter, and people are waiting for this issue to be solved.

The politician mentioned that Germany is gradually cutting down on coal and nuclear power and encounters the growth of energy prices and shortage of resources, which sparks the need for gas power stations.

