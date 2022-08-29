Bavarian Prime Minister Says Talks With Partners Yielded No Alternative to Russian Gas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) Negotiations with foreign partners have not yet helped Germany to find an alternative to Russian gas, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder said on Sunday.

"Visits that were made previously ” to Qatar, Norway, Canada ” did not help to find a replacement," Soder told German broadcaster ZDF.

The politician mentioned that "when it comes to energy, we are transferring to Russia more money than before."

In response to the special operation in Ukraine, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign aimed, in particular, at Russian energy resources.