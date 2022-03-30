UrduPoint.com

Bavaria's Head Says Germany's Early Warning Level Reflects Seriousness Of Gas Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Bavaria's Head Says Germany's Early Warning Level Reflects Seriousness of Gas Issue

Germany's decision to declare a low state of emergency warning due to potential issues with the Russian gas supply indicates the seriousness of the situation, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Germany's decision to declare a low state of emergency warning due to potential issues with the Russian gas supply indicates the seriousness of the situation, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced that Berlin had raised its emergency early warning level in anticipation of Moscow cutting off gas exports over Western sanctions imposed on the country due to its military operation in Ukraine.

"This shows how grave the situation is... the Federal government must provide a suitable level of energy supplies, otherwise we are risking a massive economic downturn," Soder was quoted as saying by the dpa news agency.

The official listed mass unemployment among the consequences of gas supply disruptions and called for the extension of operations of the country's nuclear and coal power plants.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles by the end of March. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is determined to stop its dependency on Russian gas, accusing Moscow of using energy as a political instrument.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Nuclear German European Union Germany Berlin Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk February March Gas Government

Recent Stories

KP Secretary food visits Abbottabad

KP Secretary food visits Abbottabad

39 seconds ago
 Mandokhel files petitions for including new sectio ..

Mandokhel files petitions for including new sections in Sindh House attack case

42 seconds ago
 Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

Punjab Junior Tennis Championship gets underway

44 seconds ago
 US Imposes New Sanctions on 1 Individual, 4 Entiti ..

US Imposes New Sanctions on 1 Individual, 4 Entities in Iran - Treasury

45 seconds ago
 Will share letter on 'foreign imported crisis' wit ..

Will share letter on 'foreign imported crisis' with allied parties, media: Prime ..

5 minutes ago
 Entire nation firmly stands with PM: Faisal Javed

Entire nation firmly stands with PM: Faisal Javed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.