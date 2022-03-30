Germany's decision to declare a low state of emergency warning due to potential issues with the Russian gas supply indicates the seriousness of the situation, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Germany's decision to declare a low state of emergency warning due to potential issues with the Russian gas supply indicates the seriousness of the situation, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soder said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced that Berlin had raised its emergency early warning level in anticipation of Moscow cutting off gas exports over Western sanctions imposed on the country due to its military operation in Ukraine.

"This shows how grave the situation is... the Federal government must provide a suitable level of energy supplies, otherwise we are risking a massive economic downturn," Soder was quoted as saying by the dpa news agency.

The official listed mass unemployment among the consequences of gas supply disruptions and called for the extension of operations of the country's nuclear and coal power plants.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles by the end of March. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is determined to stop its dependency on Russian gas, accusing Moscow of using energy as a political instrument.