Bay Reports $1.9Bln Net Loss for January-September 2022 After Income Gains in 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) US e-commerce company eBay posted a $1.94 billion net loss for the first nine months of 2022, while it had a net income of over $11.5 billion over the same period last year, according to a financial report the company released on Thursday.

The loss per share stood at $3.45 for January-September 2022, whereas in 2021, the company reported a net income of $17.

16 per share. Net revenues of eBay over the first nine months of the year amounted to $7.29 billion, falling by 6.7% compared with the same period of 2021.

According to the report, the company's net loss for the third quarter alone reached $69 million. In July-August 2021, eBay had a net income of over $264 million.

However, the company is expecting revenue of over $2.4 billion in October-December 2022, the report noted.