Bayer Reports Surge In Number Of Legal Cases Over Roundup

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:48 PM

Bayer reports surge in number of legal cases over Roundup

German chemical and pharmaceutical giant Bayer reported Wednesday the number of US legal cases targeting it over weedkiller Roundup had more than doubled by October, to 42,700

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :German chemical and pharmaceutical giant Bayer reported Wednesday the number of US legal cases targeting it over weedkiller Roundup had more than doubled by October, to 42,700.

The group blamed the explosive growth on massive spending on tv advertising by lawyers seeking new plaintiffs over controversial active ingredient glyphosate, with October's figure up from 18,400 in July.

