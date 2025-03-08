Bazaar technologies authorize to acquire Wemsol: CCP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval to M/s Bazaar Technologies (Private) Limited for the acquisition of 100% shareholding in Wemsol (Private) Limited.

The application for pre-merger clearance was submitted by Bazaar Technologies in accordance with the Competition Act, 2010, said a release issued here on Friday.

The acquisition will be executed either directly by Bazaar Technologies or through its subsidiary, Beta Holding Private Limited (BHPL).

The relevant product market for this transaction comprises Electronic Money Institution (EMI) services, Point of Sale (POS) terminals, and related services.

The relevant geographic market has been defined as Pakistan, considering supply conditions and consumer preferences.

The proposed transaction represents a conglomerate merger, as there are no horizontal or vertical overlaps between the two entities.

Bazaar Technologies operates in the e-commerce sector, whereas Wemsol provides POS and EMI services.

Given the distinct nature of their operations, the transaction is not expected to reduce competition in any relevant market.

As part of its assessment, CCP conducted a comprehensive review of the transaction’s potential impact on market dynamics, consumer choice, and competition.

Under the Competition Act, 2010, CCP is mandated to evaluate mergers and acquisitions to prevent anti-competitive practices and excessive market concentration that could harm consumer interests. Following its review, CCP determined that the acquisition does not raise any competition concerns and has granted clearance accordingly.

The Commission encourages all businesses to seek pre-merger approvals to ensure compliance with competition laws, promote market transparency, and uphold a competitive economic environment.