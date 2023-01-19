BB Energy keen to supply LNG, petroleum products to Pakistan

The BB Energy, an independent energy trading company here on Thursday expressed interest to develop a strategic business relationship with Pakistan and supply affordable petroleum products and LNG to the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The BB Energy, an independent energy trading company here on Thursday expressed interest to develop a strategic business relationship with Pakistan and supply affordable petroleum products and LNG to the country.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a meeting with a delegation of BB Energy headed by its Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mohamed Bassatne, said a press statement issued by Finance Ministry.

Bassatne expressed gratitude to the finance minister and shared BB Energy's business profile and business.

He apprised the minister of company's current investment in the energy sector. He also showed interest in further expanding their business in Pakistan.

Among others, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue, Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Secretary Finance and other senior officers from Finance Division participated in the meeting.

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar welcomed the delegation and shared the economic outlook of the country.

He said that the present government inherited weak economic legacy but was focusing on fixing things in the right direction and is introducing reforms in all sectors to achieve economic growth and development.

He said that due to pragmatic measures taken by the government, the country was destined for progress and development.

The finance minister also appreciated Mohamed Bassatne for showing interest in expanding their business activities and investment in the energy sector in Pakistan to boost its energy supply line.

He assured the delegation that government would provide all kinds of support required by the company in order to expand its business and investment in the country.