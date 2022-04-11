UrduPoint.com

BBoIT Set To Ink Various Accords Worth Over $3.5 Bln For Investment

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022

Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) is set to ink a number of accords worth $3.5 billion among various private companies and government of Balochistan for investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBoIT) is set to ink a number of accords worth $3.5 billion among various private companies and government of Balochistan for investment.

�The Board has so far brought a huge investment of worth $400 million to invest in various sectors of the province.

There were proposals for investment opportunities up to $14 billion in various sectors including energy, livestock, agriculture, mining, handicraft and industries of Balochistan, said official sources.

The agency's mandate, he said, was to develop investment opportunities and prospects in the province, providing facilities to investors and facilitate business.

He said "our goal is to restore investor confidence and open doors for investors at the province. The provincial government has aware the world about investment opportunities in Balochistan." Balochistan will become a hub for foreign investment in the region in the next few years,"�the official added.

The cabinet has also approved a policy for long-term investment of foreign investors in the province to promote investment in Balochistan.

He said there are vast opportunities for investment and business in the province and BBoIT was providing facilities for businesses and investment.

He said that increasing business activities in the province will provide economic activities as well as employment, development and prosperity to the people of Balochistan.

He noted there are vast investment opportunities available in the agricultural sector including Apple treatment plants, palm processing plants, dried and fried onion plants, cold storages, food processing units, cut flower production units, Greenhouse Farming / Tunnel Farming, Apricot Oil Extraction Plants, Fruit Nurseries, Fruit Packing Houses.

He maintained in another statement that many incentives have been given by the government of Balochistan to the companies investing in the agricultural sector.

