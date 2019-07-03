BBVA bank execs probed for alleged corporate spying: Spain court

The ex-deputy chief of Spanish bank BBVA and other current or former managers will be questioned by a judge for alleged corporate spying involving a disgraced former police chief, a court said Wednesday

Altogether, nine suspects have been put under formal investigation for alleged "active corruption and breach of confidence," a spokesman for Spain's National Court, which handles major financial cases, told AFP.

They will be questioned by a judge on Thursday and Friday, he added.