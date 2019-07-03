UrduPoint.com
BBVA Bank Execs Probed For Alleged Corporate Spying: Spain Court

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:18 PM

BBVA bank execs probed for alleged corporate spying: Spain court

The ex-deputy chief of Spanish bank BBVA and other current or former managers will be questioned by a judge for alleged corporate spying involving a disgraced former police chief, a court said Wednesday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ):The ex-deputy chief of Spanish bank BBVA and other current or former managers will be questioned by a judge for alleged corporate spying involving a disgraced former police chief, a court said Wednesday.

Altogether, nine suspects have been put under formal investigation for alleged "active corruption and breach of confidence," a spokesman for Spain's National Court, which handles major financial cases, told AFP.

They will be questioned by a judge on Thursday and Friday, he added.

